Letter to the editor: Stefanik is fighting a radical agenda

Education is at the forefront of our current political environment.

Elise Stefanik has made it a priority to oversee and analyze funding for education so it’s not being used to push a radicalized and divisive CRT curriculum in the classroom. Critical race theory is a curriculum that’s damaging to today's students due to its divisive and counter-intuitive teachings about race. CRT itself is un-American because it stirs up a racial divide and confusion among today's youth. What’s even more ridiculous is the idea that COVID funding is being used by the NYS Board of Education to push such a self-defeating ideology in the classroom.

Elise made it clear that the board of education should be more transparent with their handling of funds. Funds that were meant for COVID relief among elementary-aged students and districts shouldn’t be used to racialize our classrooms. This is another example of Elise fighting against a radical progressive agenda and making sure CRT doesn’t find its way into our classrooms.

Congresswoman Stefanik believes in parental rights in education and that’s one of the many reasons why I’ll continue to support Elise!

Scott Walton,

Lake George