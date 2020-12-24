Letter to the editor: Stefanik is failing to do her job

Editor:

Overthrowing the election? Sedition? Expulsion?

Elise has, along with 100-plus other sycophants, chosen to pursue a path of sedition. The overt conduct to rebel against or attempt to overturn the actions of the government of the United States, by attempting to invalidate the votes cast in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia.

Should she and the “others” be expelled? Did Paxton initiate this suit in order to find favor with the soon to be former president? After all, pardon time is near and Paxton is in a heap of trouble.

Elise is not doing her job, she is simply looking out for herself and her career, not the good people of District 21st.

Nick Partrick, Corinth

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0