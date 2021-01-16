Letter to the editor: Stefanik is dangerous and she should resign

Editor:

In light of the insurrection at the Capitol last Wednesday, and Elise Stefanik’s continued support of the sitting president, she should resign as representative of NY-21. Her attempt to disenfranchise the majority of American voters goes against the multiple state recounts and the throwing out, by judges, of the plethora of baseless lawsuits.

I am disgusted, embarrassed and frightened by her continued disregard for the Constitution, democracy and the safety of her constituents. She lost all shame long ago. The blood of the five Americans who died in this insurrection is on her hands because of her continued blind support of the sitting president who incited this insurrection.

In the name of decency, the American spirit, and rule of law, Ms. Stefanik should resign immediately. She is dangerous.

Donna Prescott, Adirondack

