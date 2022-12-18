 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Stefanik is being fiscally responsible

Letter to the editor

I don't think the average American needs a degree in political science nor business management to see just how fiscally irresponsible our government has been for the last two years, but this last proposed omnibus spending bill takes the cake! This $1.65 trillion spending bill primarily crafted/created by the Democrats while our country's debt is now over $31 trillion all while using the entirety of a government shutdown as the reason.

While no one wants the government to close for any period of time, why does it have to be a omnibus free-for-all? Why can't more of our elected officials be frugal and fiscally responsible while not taking their authority (and our hard-earned money) for granted like the woman I proudly voted for, Elise Stefanik? I support Elise's decision not to support this rushed and reckless spending wish list by the Democrats. Thank you Elise for taking this stand and holding the (fiscally responsible) line!

People are also reading…

Lois Whelan,

Gansevoort

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News