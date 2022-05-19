 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Stefanik is an embarrassment

Letter to the editor

Editor: 

Re: Stefanik Criticized for Rhetoric story, May 17, 2022

Based on this reporting, the congressperson does not have the moral stature to represent this district.

Her rhetoric has no place in our society since we are a country of immigrants.

She also is in a leadership role in the Republican minority, where she has not demonstrated any courage to challenge and denounce similar rhetoric. How can we hold her up as a role model for citizenship? She is an embarrassment.

Arthur Webb, Johnsburg

