Letter to the editor: Stefanik is an embarrassment

Editor:
Re: Stefanik Criticized for Rhetoric story, May 17, 2022
Based on this reporting, the congressperson does not have the moral stature to represent this district.
Her rhetoric has no place in our society since we are a country of immigrants.
She also is in a leadership role in the Republican minority, where she has not demonstrated any courage to challenge and denounce similar rhetoric. How can we hold her up as a role model for citizenship? She is an embarrassment.
Arthur Webb, Johnsburg
Tags
- Skater
- Competitor
- Editor
- Trainer
- Sport
- Coach
- Harry Kresky
- Fossil Fuel
- Climate Change
- Bank
- Economics
- Finance
- Meteorology
- Bill Mckibben
- Leach
- Crop
- Environmentalist
- Elise
- Crime
- Politics
- Criminal Law
- Hypocrisy
- Donald
- Hochul
- Marijuana
- Help
- Parking
- Street
- Highway
- Motor Vehicle
- City Planning
- Car
- Oregon
- Residential Area
- Portland
- Revenue
- Ticketing
- Choice
- Couple
- Publishing
- Worship
- Genealogy
- Star
- Page
- Mom
- Mother-to-be
- Nation
- Politician
- Border
- Policy
- Invasion
- Congresswoman
- Board Of Education
- Proposal
- Plan
- Levy
- Election
- Budget
- Capital
- Subsidy
- Bill
- Law
- Emergency
- Nypa
- Congress
- Renewable Energy
- Commerce
- Climate
- Parking Garage
- Revitalization
- Pedestrian
- City
- Pollution
- Solution
- Sidewalk
- Fertilizer
- Contaminant
- Chemistry
- Industry
- Saratoga Biochar
- Carbon
- Product
- Biosolid
- Pathogen
- Moreau
- Cost
- Crisis
- Dan Stec
- Weather
- Option
- Kind
- Republicans
- Allegiance
- Endangered Species Act
- Gerrymandering
- Legislature
- Legislation
- District
- Democracy
- Biden
- Letter Writer
- Trump
- Administration
- Total
- Ukraine
- Machine
- Amber Heard
- Domestic Violence
- Trial
- Johnny Depp
- Helpline
- Abuse
- Human Being
- Embryo
- Religious Belief
- Embryology
- Medicine
- Decision
- Supreme Court
- Wade
- Lot
- Roe
- Gadget
- Stun Gun
- Mechanics
- Weaponry
- Chase
- Police
- Engine
- Housing
- Stefanik Criticized
- Rhetoric
- Sociology
- Journalism
- Military
- Embarrassment
- Stature
- Congressperson
- Place
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!