“The American people are smart and understand this is the epitome of the illegal and unprecedented weaponization of the federal government against Joe Biden’s leading opponent, President Donald J. Trump.” Rep. Elise Stefanik.

"The men and women of the United States intelligence community and our Armed Forces dedicate their lives to protecting our nation and its people. Our laws that protect national defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States and they must be enforced. Violations of those laws put our country at risk.” Special prosecutor Jack Smith.

I know I’m looking forward to the trial and seeing the evidence presented for the American people. A Florida grand jury indicted Donald Trump. President Biden didn’t.

Since she respects the intelligence of Americans so much why she go on Steve Bannon’s podcast and talk about a “Biden Crime Family.” Does she believe Biden is corrupt? Of course not. I suppose if you repeat a lie enough times, it works. Look at how many believe the election lie she helped with. Please stop insulting our intelligence.

Bannon was pardoned by Trump for ripping off people who thought they were sending money to build the wall. His podcast is a really great medium to use to spread the fiction about Biden. Shows a real concern about corruption.

Maybe she’s there to get pointers. Apparently, Stefanik has set up the “Official Trump Defense Fund.” The fine print for it shows that out of $500 sent to it, $495 goes to Elise, $5 goes to Trump. Ninety nine percent to Stefanik. Defending Trump isn’t going to get easier, but it’ll always be lucrative. Does grifting outweigh the security of national intelligence?

Kevin Robbins,

Fort Edward