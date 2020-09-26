Letter to the editor: Stefanik indifferent to those who need help

Editor:

Do you consider your position in life to be that of a “have” or a “have not?” If you are fortunate enough to be doing well, have you experienced living with economic insecurity? Have you wondered how you were going to put food on the table, pay your monthly bills, or where you would be living next month? Have you been unable to afford health insurance or passed up on medical care because you didn't have the money?

If so, how do you feel about being represented by someone who has always been a “have?” Elise Stefanik has never experienced a day of insecurity in her life. Elise is the child of a successful businessman, attended an elite private school and then Harvard University. After graduation, she headed straight for Washington and worked in the Bush White House.

Not only has Stefanik always been a “have,” but she has always been surrounded by people leading lives of wealth and privilege. We shouldn't be surprised then that Elise has shown herself to be indifferent to issues like affordable quality health care and cuts to the Food Stamp program. She knows she won't be affected, nor will anyone she cares about.