Editor:
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik fashions herself after her hero, the “Iron Lady" Margaret Thatcher, British Prime Minister in the 1980s. Thatcher was tough, but without the love, without compassion. So enamored was Stefanik that she self-named her post-college D.C. political operative blog, “American Maggie.”
Like Thatcher, Stefanik likes big numbers: 1,000 medical school residency positions to train doctors throughout the country about the opioid crisis! However, there are no hospitals with this training specialty in the 21st Congressional District nor in the Champlain Valley system. How does that big number help us, her constituents? It doesn’t. No immediate practical help for families. Bummer!
Is there another more down-to-earth way to help distressed families? Yes! There is House Resolution 987, to bolster the Affordable Care Act, to help people navigate the health care system now, when they need help. It would help people find the care and medications they need, and buy appropriate affordable insurance to pay for it. And, hopefully, accessible timely medical care for body and mind is the best route to preventing addiction in the first place.
But Ms. Stefanik couldn’t vote for HR 987: it’s “affordable health care,” and, goodness, she’s been trying to get rid of that ever since she was elected. When Tedra Cobb called her out on her negative vote, Stefanik responded with her typical elusive say-something-that-means-nothing answer. Like her "Iron Lady” hero, our “Elusive Elise" knows what’s best for us and she’ll let us know that perfect solution when it comes to her.
So, who does Ms. Stefanik really care about? Perhaps, herself.
Catherine Fay Roberts, Schuylerville