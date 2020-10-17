Letter to the editor: Stefanik hurts us on health care

Editor:

On Oct. 10, World Mental Health Day, Elise Stefanik tweeted that "mental health is just as important as physical health," encouraging that we discuss these issues in our communities. She also stated that "you are not alone" if you are struggling.

Her message, specifically on this day, is tone-deaf and insulting to those who struggle with mental health issues. What Elise fails to realize is that she is the cause of many mental health struggles within her district.

Her vote against the ACA and her intention to strip her constituents of their health care is provoking anxiety and depression for thousands of people in this district who depend on the ACA for their health care needs and to protect their families. Taking away their coverage can be potentially fatal, not only physically but mentally.

We need a leader who will acknowledge that this struggle is real. That our concerns about coverage are valid. That our needs matter. We need comprehensive health care in this district — health care that is affordable, health care that includes mental health coverage, and health care that is not something that politicians use as a pawn for political advantage in an election season.