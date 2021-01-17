Letter to the editor: Stefanik helped to sow chaos

Editor:
I am disgusted with Congresswoman Stefanik’s continued support of the lies of the president related to the election. I saw the photo of her leaving the floor of the House during the “protest” and she looked concerned for her safety. Now that is interesting, as these people were strong supporters of “our president.” She didn’t exit the chamber into the mob of protesters to continue her support of the lies related to the election.
After the Capitol was cleared of the uninvited criminals, Ms. Stefanik returned to the floor, condemned the action of the protesters, and praised the efforts of the Capitol Police and the staff of the House of Representatives.
Her use of Representative Pelosi’s words was another means of distracting us from the lies of President Trump since his loss of the election. Ms. Pelosi’s 2005 objection went on to say that “and through the rule of law today this house will accept George W. Bush and Dick Cheney as the President and Vice-President of the United States.” Following the debate on the motion to object to the electoral votes from the state of Ohio, Representative Pelosi voted to not agree to the objection.
John Kerry had conceded defeat on Wednesday Nov. 3, 2004 and was not stoking hate, division and anger in the American people by questioning the election.
Ms. Stefanik’s refusal to speak out and condemn the lies told by President Trump and promoted by his children, staff and attorneys is a disgrace. During her most recent campaign, she portrayed herself as someone who “backs the blue.” It is easy to say this, but her complacency in not calling out the lies of the president makes her culpable in the injuries suffered by members the Capitol Police and the death of Officer Sicknick.
George Casey, Greenwich