Letter to the editor: Stefanik helped to sow chaos

Editor:

I am disgusted with Congresswoman Stefanik’s continued support of the lies of the president related to the election. I saw the photo of her leaving the floor of the House during the “protest” and she looked concerned for her safety. Now that is interesting, as these people were strong supporters of “our president.” She didn’t exit the chamber into the mob of protesters to continue her support of the lies related to the election.

After the Capitol was cleared of the uninvited criminals, Ms. Stefanik returned to the floor, condemned the action of the protesters, and praised the efforts of the Capitol Police and the staff of the House of Representatives.

Her use of Representative Pelosi’s words was another means of distracting us from the lies of President Trump since his loss of the election. Ms. Pelosi’s 2005 objection went on to say that “and through the rule of law today this house will accept George W. Bush and Dick Cheney as the President and Vice-President of the United States.” Following the debate on the motion to object to the electoral votes from the state of Ohio, Representative Pelosi voted to not agree to the objection.