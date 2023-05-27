I was happy to hear that following Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s advocacy to drop the northern border vaccine mandate, Homeland Security has finally cleared the border of the mandate. Congresswoman Stefanik is getting real results for New Yorkers while in Congress. Authoritarian COVID-19 travel restrictions have been devastating for upstate New York and North Country families and our economy. It is shameful that it has taken this long for the Biden Administration to act. For more than two years, President Biden and Democrats in Congress have ignored families and our needs. Congresswoman Stefanik is fulfilling her promise to the families of the North Country to deliver assistance and hear our concerns because families fuel the economy. Congresswoman Stefanik is continuing work for the economy and hardworking Americans. I am proud that Congresswoman Stefanik is taking the lead and working to listen to the voices of her constituents because we fuel this economy. The dropping of the mandate will boost tourism and the economy of the district greatly.