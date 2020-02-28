Letter to the editor: Stefanik healthcare position is unclear

I have just visited Representative Elise Stefanik’s office with several other people to discuss health care. Despite having supplied the meeting agenda one month previous for review, the office was unable to provide much information on Representative Stefanik’s positions. I had a follow up with a legislative aid in Washington and again Congresswoman Stefanik’s positions were not clear.

At what point do we conclude that whether it is Medicare, Medicare for All, the Chips Program or the high cost of prescription drugs, that Congresswoman Stefanik has little or no concern for the health care needs of the seniors, adults and children of the NY-21 Congressional District? We as people can no longer send a person to Washington who does not see health care as an important issue.