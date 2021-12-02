Letter to the editor: Stefanik has turned her back on New York

Stefanik voted "no" on many more bills that could benefit the American people. She is going on right-wing talk shows to keep promoting the lie that the presidency was stolen. She no longer works for New Yorkers. Her boss is Trump. She once was an aspiring young congresswoman, but now outright lies are her forte. Since she has turned her back on New York, it's time for New York to reciprocate. Give the congresswoman in the "no" the same vote. This state deserves better!