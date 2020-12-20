Letter to the editor: Stefanik has taken a turn for the worse

I am writing to urge the good Glens Falls citizens I remember to repudiate Elise Stefanik, and to turn her out of office at their next opportunity. Ms. Stefanik may have done some good things in the past, but she is a liar and a cheat. She has affixed her name to a movement that declares that Trump really won the election. Either she knows that that is a lie, or she is crazier than the nutcase she supports.