 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Stefanik has taken a turn for the worse

Letter to the editor: Stefanik has taken a turn for the worse

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Some people in Glens Falls will remember me. I taught in Glens Falls High School for 26 years. They will probably be surprised to learn I'm still alive.

I am writing to urge the good Glens Falls citizens I remember to repudiate Elise Stefanik, and to turn her out of office at their next opportunity. Ms. Stefanik may have done some good things in the past, but she is a liar and a cheat. She has affixed her name to a movement that declares that Trump really won the election. Either she knows that that is a lie, or she is crazier than the nutcase she supports.

Mark W. Freeman, Beverly, Massachusetts

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News