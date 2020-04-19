Letter to the editor: Stefanik has stood up to China

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Editor:

The coronavirus has taken the life of too many Americans and has impacted the entire country. During this trying time, we need a representative that will make effective decisions that put the safety and interests of Americans first. Elise Stefanik is the representative that is working for a solution that will end the madness inflicting our society.

Not only is Elise Stefanik using her platform to inform her constituents about the resources available to help keep them safe and healthy from the coronavirus, but she is committed to holding China accountable for their actions that has led to the death of thousands of people. In fact, Elise has introduced a resolution that calls for China to provide compensation for all the destruction and loss their outrageous cover-up has caused the world. Her determination to hold China accountable for their deadly actions shows Elise’s commitment to putting her constituents and her country above any self-interest.