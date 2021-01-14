Letter to the editor: Stefanik has sown division

Editor:

Representative Elise, it saddens me to think that after the Jan. 6 domestic terrorist attack on our Capitol, you, Elise, our 21st congressional representative, still refuse to hold Donald Trump responsible for the chaos and threat to our democracy.

You, Elise, took an oath to defend our Constitution, yet it is apparently more important for you to support a man who has for months promoted just such violence as we witnessed on Jan. 6.

Donald Trump held a rally in Washington, D.C. for himself, in which he told his supporters, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol. You’ll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength. We will never give up.”

This, after even his appointed Supreme Court justices joined in throwing out numerous lawsuits in which he attempted to show that the election was rigged. Donald Trump has spent months rallying his supporters and deceitfully telling them the “election was stolen” from him.

After all this, Elise, you stated, “I do not blame President Trump for this.”