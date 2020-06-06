Letter to the editor: Stefanik has shown poor judgment

Editor:
Ever since Rep. Elise Stefanik chose to ignore the recorded statement of sexual assault from the GOP presidential nominee in October of 2016 and continue to support Donald Trump, I chose to watch her closely, because I don’t trust her judgment.
The most recent selective disregard of Trump’s abuse of power occurred on the evening of June 1, 2020, when Trump gave a Rose Garden speech, declaring he would deploy the U.S. military on its own citizens.
Then, just minutes after a curfew, Trump walked through the tear-gassed streets of DC to raise a Bible in front of St. John’s Episcopal church. No prayers for George Floyd, no curfew for the “law and order” guy, just a spectacle.
Elise’s social media response? As of 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, no comment about the use of tear gas or the overreach of military force on her official @RepStefanik twitter account. On her personal/campaign account @EliseStefanik? A seemingly prescient 7:08 p.m. Monday night post, announcing “an incredibly important moment” that Elise knew about before even the pastor at St. John’s Episcopal church knew.
Was the ”incredibly important moment” the mention of using military force on U.S. citizens, or was it the clearing of the streets of peaceful protesters using toxic gas? Or was it the Hitleresque Trump pose holding “a Bible?” All are historical, right?
Has Elise lost her ever-loving PR mind? We don’t need a cheerleader for a sociopathic, domineering madman who is taking instruction from private calls to Putin and then gassing his own citizens for a photo opportunity.
I’ve had enough of Elise’s poor judgment. My America is in desperate need of enlightened and principled leadership, not a sell-out to Trump’s fascism and abuse of power. NY21, please vote Tedra Cobb.
Julie Wash, Saratoga Springs
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!