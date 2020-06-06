Letter to the editor: Stefanik has shown poor judgment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Ever since Rep. Elise Stefanik chose to ignore the recorded statement of sexual assault from the GOP presidential nominee in October of 2016 and continue to support Donald Trump, I chose to watch her closely, because I don’t trust her judgment.

The most recent selective disregard of Trump’s abuse of power occurred on the evening of June 1, 2020, when Trump gave a Rose Garden speech, declaring he would deploy the U.S. military on its own citizens.

Then, just minutes after a curfew, Trump walked through the tear-gassed streets of DC to raise a Bible in front of St. John’s Episcopal church. No prayers for George Floyd, no curfew for the “law and order” guy, just a spectacle.

Elise’s social media response? As of 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, no comment about the use of tear gas or the overreach of military force on her official @RepStefanik twitter account. On her personal/campaign account @EliseStefanik? A seemingly prescient 7:08 p.m. Monday night post, announcing “an incredibly important moment” that Elise knew about before even the pastor at St. John’s Episcopal church knew.