Letter to the editor: Stefanik has record of support for district

Editor:

I have been closely watching this year’s 21st Congressional race and felt now is the time to point out to Post-Star readers how Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has a record of unwavering support for the citizens of this district.

Our congresswoman fought the defense sequestration cuts as presented by the Obama-Biden administration and her efforts in support of Fort Drum led to the least cuts of any Army base.

Congresswoman Stefanik wrote and helped pass a bipartisan National Defense Bill that produced the largest pay raise for our servicemen and women in over a decade.

Being a veteran, I am pleased that Elise has recovered more than $4 million in VA benefits and helped pass benefits to veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange in the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act.

Congresswoman Stefanik has a proud record in Congress of Back the Blue and has endorsements from New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union, Council 82 with 800 members living in the 21st District.

In these trying times, Elise has delivered over $164 million to help North Country hospitals as well as securing $2.6 million in Social Security benefits for seniors in the 21st District.