Letter to the editor: Stefanik has plunged into a putrid place

Editor:

As Stefanik wallowed, luxuriating at Trump’s Bedminster golf course recently, collecting that fat 250K check from her fundraiser, I pondered — was she OK with this?

That obscene amount of cash she pocketed was ponied up by Republican fat cats who, like Trump, probably have paid no federal income taxes. Stefanik also basked in the lavish praise of her Dear Leader at that A-list event.

Trump loves her so much: “Elise has been incredible and loyal to our movement. We have to make sure she’s able to win big...."

But what about the recent bombshell revelation that Trump used the DOJ as his play toy? Trump did Nixon (the guy who created enemy lists) one worse by using his creatures, AGs Jeff Sessions and Bob Barr, against his political enemies, including Stefanik’s particular bête noire, Adam Schiff.

Trump stamped on our constitutional 4th Amendment right against illegal search and seizure. He violated the DOJ's independence for his own self-serving ends. It nakedly reveals Trump’s authoritarian "movement" to replace our democracy of three independent branches of government with Trump’s own state, also comprising three branches: himself, his family and his obsequiously loyal toadies like Stefanik.