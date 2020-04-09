Letter to the editor: Stefanik has no standing to criticize Cuomo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Has Rep. Stefanik no shame?

Given the utter absence of useful leadership and crisis planning from Washington — a situation she had a central role in perpetuating and enabling even in the face of clear evidence of incompetence and narcissistic ineptitude on the part of the president — given that avoidable disaster, our state has had to rely exclusively on the clear-headed, nonpartisan, capable leadership of our governor to help try to bring our entire state through this nightmare.

The federal government had clearly stated, red-letter warnings of the present risks — from its own military, and from the transition process — but did nothing helpful for more than 70 critical days.

Folks all over the U.S. envy New York our leadership. But now — when Governor Cuomo has taken the lead to the extent he can on a statewide level and in the absence of crucial central planning from Washington — now Rep. Stefanik attacks and undercuts him? She is responsible, to a large degree, for propping up the Trump disaster. She has absolutely no standing to say a single word in criticism of the only person we've got to take charge and help us get through this.

Has she no shame?

S. Peter Feldstein, town of Hope

