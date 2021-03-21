Letter to the editor: Stefanik has no interest in unity

Editor:

Yuck.

I don't know how anyone else felt after reading the article in Tuesday's paper “Hawking hate for Cuomo” but I was stunned at how low Representative Stefanik could go. Whatever one's feelings are about Andrew Cuomo, the act of selling “hate” merchandise is beyond belief.

I had hoped with the new administration in Washington, the constant barrage of hateful and divisive rhetoric we've been surrounded with over the past few years would subside. I hoped for a return to civility and maybe the ability to listen to or at least respect a difference of opinion. President Biden's thoughtful, compassionate address to the nation last week was a breath of fresh air.

Promoting and profiting from merchandise meant to advertise opposition to the governor is profoundly mean-spirited. Remember the cries for “unity” from both parties over the last few months? Is this what Rep. Stefanik is promoting?

For shame.

Debbie Anderson, Greenwich

