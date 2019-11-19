Editor:
I just got done watching day two of the Impeachment Inquiry. The witnesses that I have listened to so far have been outstanding in their testimony. Mr. Kent, Mr. Taylor and Ms. Yovanovitch are truly dedicated to this country and the positions they hold representing this country. Elise Stefanik and her fellow Republicans should take lessons from these witnesses. They are intent on trying to obstruct the proceedings with constant requests to be able to question the whistleblower and also constantly bring President Obama into the mix. They apparently don't seem to realize what is going on! Maybe someone could point them in the correct direction. Then to top it off, Trump had the gall to tweet an intimidating message about the ambassador earlier. I believe that will also be a part of the charges against him, as it should be. Again, Elise has been an embarrassment to this state and country. She seems to have absolutely no desire to get to the truth in this matter. She is much more interested in the whistleblower who is protected by law. Maybe she doesn't understand the word “law.” She certainly doesn't understand that Trump would throw her under the bus just like he's done to many of her other colleagues. This is not how any member of the Congress of the United States should be behaving. She has absolutely no integrity to speak of, nor even an ounce of common sense. In 2020, the voters in America need to get rid of this corrupt branch of our government. The Republicans are making us look like fools to the rest of the world, and have stained a party that at one time was a good party. Elise, you are a disgrace!
June Woodard, Queensbury