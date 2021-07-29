Letter to the editor: Stefanik has made Faustian bargain

Editor:

Thank you for printing the statement made by Rep. Stefanik on July 27, regarding her view of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It would seem to be right out of the Trump playbook to blame Speaker Pelosi and to sink to name-calling.

It is amazing to me that this statement was made while four Capitol Police Officers were testifying under oath to the event that they experienced, first-hand on Jan. 6. Their testimonies were vivid in detail and terrifying in nature. They clearly stated who they believed was responsible for inciting the insurrection, and that was former President Trump. Their beliefs were based on what they saw and heard directly.

Rep. Stefanik has made a Faustian bargain, and her statement provides evidence to all of us about that.

Please continue to do the fine job of printing the facts, and those of us who are interested in the truth will read them.

Katherine Verbeck-Lobban, Lake George

