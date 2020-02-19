Letter to the editor: Stefanik has lost sense of direction

Editor:
Dumbo, the Grand Old Pachyderm (retired), pensively scratches his noggin.
Has Elise Stefanik lost her reason, or just her sense of direction?
Why has she flown west to campaign in Iowa when her district is north in New York?
How can she spend a week in Iowa talking to voters while giving her own constituents a stingy 60-minute "Telephone Town Hall" in December?
"Are we not worth her time? Does she have bigger plans that don't include us?" Dumbo asks his friend Cinderella.
"Elise is scared of us, Dumbo. We've figured her out. It makes me mad when she claims the voters of the district are with her. The truth is, she's never with us. She's voted against our interests too many times."
"Yes," grumbles Dumbo. "Elise voted against protecting our preexisting health conditions. Everyone has an illness the insurance actuaries can hold against them. She's also voted against lowering prescription drug costs. Her rationale was that it was a partisan bill that would never come up for action in the Republican Senate. She's had five years in office, a member of the party in power, yet she's done little to improve our health options. Instead she relentlessly maneuvers to take away. In fact, the Republican plan is to take away!"
"She can't be bothered to fight for us," says Cinderella. "Elise has become a girl toy, flashing her smile and fluttering her doe eyes. She'll read any script she's handed, the more bizarre the conspiracy the better. She doesn't work for us anymore. Did she ever?"
"For what did she sell her soul?" wonders Dumbo. "A lucrative broadcast contract with Fox News? The ambassadorship to the UN? Or maybe a spot on her party's ticket for vice-president as the next Sarah Palin?"
"Heaven forbid!" they chime in together.
Catherine Fay Roberts, Schuylerville