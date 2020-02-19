Letter to the editor: Stefanik has lost sense of direction

Editor:

Dumbo, the Grand Old Pachyderm (retired), pensively scratches his noggin.

Has Elise Stefanik lost her reason, or just her sense of direction?

Why has she flown west to campaign in Iowa when her district is north in New York?

How can she spend a week in Iowa talking to voters while giving her own constituents a stingy 60-minute "Telephone Town Hall" in December?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"Are we not worth her time? Does she have bigger plans that don't include us?" Dumbo asks his friend Cinderella.

"Elise is scared of us, Dumbo. We've figured her out. It makes me mad when she claims the voters of the district are with her. The truth is, she's never with us. She's voted against our interests too many times."