Letter to the editor: Stefanik has lost her integrity

Editor:

Of late I’ve noticed a number of letters appearing in your paper offering glowing support for Elise Stefanik that read like canned campaign ads. They are in fact so alike in their use of turns of phrase, form, and pacing, if they didn’t have different names attached to them, I would have sworn before God they were written by the same person. I’ll take it as a sign though that Ms. Stefanik is ramping up her campaign.

Unlike the folks who put their names to those letters, I can’t bring myself to vote for the woman again, despite the fact I have voted for her each previous time she has run.

"Leader" is a moniker I could never attach to her. She’s a career politician and good Republican foot soldier who will never stand up to or defy her party leadership and will obey their orders, no matter what. As the Democrats have only ever put up cookie-cutter liberals against her, I’ve always backed her until now.