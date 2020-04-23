Letter to the editor: Stefanik has lost her integrity

Editor:
Of late I’ve noticed a number of letters appearing in your paper offering glowing support for Elise Stefanik that read like canned campaign ads. They are in fact so alike in their use of turns of phrase, form, and pacing, if they didn’t have different names attached to them, I would have sworn before God they were written by the same person. I’ll take it as a sign though that Ms. Stefanik is ramping up her campaign.
Unlike the folks who put their names to those letters, I can’t bring myself to vote for the woman again, despite the fact I have voted for her each previous time she has run.
"Leader" is a moniker I could never attach to her. She’s a career politician and good Republican foot soldier who will never stand up to or defy her party leadership and will obey their orders, no matter what. As the Democrats have only ever put up cookie-cutter liberals against her, I’ve always backed her until now.
In January, she transformed from a careful politician I could back into a loon who loudly reiterated any and every crazy conspiracy theory that Trump ever dredged up. In fairness to the lady, I imagine the politician in her feared Trump fielding a primary challenger against her should she not do so. Whatever her reasons, she at that moment compromised her credibility and integrity. Once one forsakes those things, what won’t they surrender? Once someone backs down on the most important principles a person can have, where can they realistically make a stand?
I don’t care much for Tedra Cobb, and agree with her on almost nothing, but Elise Stefanik is a broken tool and can’t be counted on to defend our district or country. I’ll hold my nose and vote for Cobb.
David Sherwood, Fort Ann
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!