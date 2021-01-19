Letter to the editor: Stefanik has come to represent worst

Editor:

On Jan. 4, 2021, Representative Stefanik released a video in which she stated, “I am committed to restoring the faith of the American people in our election — that they are free, fair, secure and according to the U.S. Constitution.” The video was flagged for her false statements about election fraud.

She knew that local, state and federal election officials had examined the election results and found them to be accurate with no irregularities. She knew that all the claims of fraud had been thrown out by the courts, all the way to the Supreme Court, for lack of evidence.

How did she think challenging electors by repeating the lies and false claims of election fraud was going to “restore faith?” If she had really wanted to “restore faith,” she would have taken an honest, mature approach and promoted the truth saying something like, “I know that for many the election did not turn out the way you wanted, but that happens in a democracy. The results have been determined to be fair and accurate.”