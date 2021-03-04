Letter to the editor: Stefanik has become essence of hypocrisy

Editor:

Does anyone else see something wrong with this picture? Stefanik calling on Cuomo to resign, not once but now twice saying, "It makes your skin crawl." Did she look up the word hypocrite and say to herself as a child, I want to be that when I grow up?

This self-righteousness is absolutely appalling. It makes me gag a little. Where is this moral high ground when it comes to her "golden calf?" Is it OK to grab them by the “…” because her idol can do no wrong and he is a celebrity? Fact is, her hero is accused of rape and the case is in the discovery phase of real litigation as you read this, and dozens of others have accused the blowhard of as bad or worse. Hell, he paid off how many, plus Stormy Daniels?

Really Elise, Cuomo is a ‘‘criminal sexual predator?” What then is your bombastic golden boy? Five are dead by his actions and just by sheer luck it wasn’t you yourself and many more. How weak must you be to continue your blind support?