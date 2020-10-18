Letter to the editor: Stefanik goes along with Trump's meanness

Editor:
From late June through September I submitted over a dozen questions to Elise Stefanik via her congressional website. All were ignored. Here are four of those questions:
• Speaking of the coronavirus at the Trump rally in Tulsa on June 20, the president stated that he “told my people to slow the testing down, please... When you do testing to that extent, you are going to find more people, more cases.” Do you agree with this statement? Please explain.
• Regarding intelligence reports that Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked fighters to kill U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan, President Trump tweeted on July 1 that these reports were “just another made-up fake news tale told only to damage me and the Republican Party.” Do you agree with Trump’s assessment? If not, are you willing to tell him publicly that he is wrong and this matter should be thoroughly investigated?
• In early July, President Trump stated that “Against every law of society and nature, our children are taught in school to hate their own country and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes but that were villains.” Do you agree with President Trump? Are children in the 21st Congressional District of New York being taught to “hate their own country?” If you do, please provide specific examples of where these hate-America lessons are being taught?
• At a Nevada campaign rally on September 12, Donald Trump stated, “Now I can be really vicious.” Do you agree that during these trying times with so much suffering, death and uncertainty, it’s appropriate for the president to be “really vicious?” Please explain.
Elise Stefanik has repeatedly demonstrated she has no leadership qualities and is nothing more than a lap-dog, Trump loyalist.
George J. Bryjak, Bloomingdale
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!