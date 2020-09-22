Letter to the editor: Stefanik gives Trump a COVID pass

Editor:

I’m responding to Ms. Messitt who wrote, “(Rep. Stefanik) is holding Gov. Cuomo accountable for over 6,000 nursing home deaths.” Our rep’s job is to hold the federal executive branch accountable. We’re nearing 200,000 deaths nationally. I haven’t heard any critique of that toll from her.

She was blaming China awhile back. The Woodward book has dampened that, since the president knew of the severity of the disease in early February. In his own words, he downplayed it. The idea that it was to keep the public calm is a little hard to swallow. Mexican rapists and drug dealers before his election. Caravans of immigrants heading to the border that vanished immediately following the 2018 election. Currently, he’s exaggerating the violence at protests and warning “suburban housewives” about Cory Booker moving in next door.

The president is now holding indoor rallies against the wishes of health officials. Attendees are not asked to wear masks or distance. It’s a show of loyalty to him to flout safety rules that would protect them and others. In any case, he doesn’t ask them to.