Letter to the editor: Stefanik furthers divisions

Editor:
As a former member of The Post-Star editorial board, I have the unique perspective of being part of almost every editorial board meeting that Rep. Elise Stefanik has had with the newspaper. What I witnessed as a member of the newspaper editorial board was Rep. Stefanik’s transformation from a fresh-faced political neophyte, pledging to be her own woman, to just another professional politician putting party before the people.
After nearly six years in office, I still don’t have a clear grasp of what Rep. Stefanik stands for. What is most important is a representative’s actions, and I hope voters consider two in particular from Rep. Stefanik’s recent past.
During the 2018 reelection campaign, a high school student was paid to spy on her opponent by recording secret video. Rep. Stefanik later acknowledged that the student was a volunteer in her campaign and reporters learned he was paid for his undercover work. At a Post-Star editorial board, she did not denounce his actions.
In 2019, when reporters at this newspaper were threatened by one of her supporters in downtown Glens Falls, Rep. Stefanik’s campaign responded by asking the individual to help her. When I asked her to denounce the man’s actions and reach out to the men and women with families who work at our newspaper to assure them she did not support threats against the newspaper, she ignored the request and never responded.
To be sure, newspapers are often critical of professional politicians, but that is no reason to put employees at the newspaper — men and women who have families and have lived here their whole lives — in danger.
I would prefer to see a representative pledging to bridge the divide in our district instead of furthering the divide.
Ken Tingley, Queensbury
Ken Tingley is a past editor of The Post-Star who retired in July.
