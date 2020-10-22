Letter to the editor: Stefanik furthers divisions

Editor:

As a former member of The Post-Star editorial board, I have the unique perspective of being part of almost every editorial board meeting that Rep. Elise Stefanik has had with the newspaper. What I witnessed as a member of the newspaper editorial board was Rep. Stefanik’s transformation from a fresh-faced political neophyte, pledging to be her own woman, to just another professional politician putting party before the people.

After nearly six years in office, I still don’t have a clear grasp of what Rep. Stefanik stands for. What is most important is a representative’s actions, and I hope voters consider two in particular from Rep. Stefanik’s recent past.

During the 2018 reelection campaign, a high school student was paid to spy on her opponent by recording secret video. Rep. Stefanik later acknowledged that the student was a volunteer in her campaign and reporters learned he was paid for his undercover work. At a Post-Star editorial board, she did not denounce his actions.