Letter to the editor: Stefanik fights to fix our problems

Editor:

As somebody who only acquired their license and a car in the last half a decade, I can say that it is painful to watch my hard-earned money be pumped away to pay for unnecessarily expensive gas. Elise Stefanik is the one fighting to fix our problems and ease the financial burdens on North Country families.

Recently, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik sent a letter to President Biden condemning his administration’s approach to addressing the current assault on the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline at the expense of our domestic energy production and relationship with our Canadian allies. The rise of prices and inflation due to President Biden’s administration is having a devastating effect on North Country families and families all across America.

Coming up just this week is expected to be the most expensive Thanksgiving meal for Americans. As Rep. Stefanik explained it, “Democrats’ reckless spending, supply chain, economic, energy, and labor crises are driving the higher prices Americans will be paying for Thanksgiving this year.”

Overall, Biden’s administration has been fueling the supply chain crisis with their reckless actions, affecting citizens across America. But Congresswoman Stefanik and fellow Republicans are calling on President Biden to fix the existing supply chain backlog prohibiting businesses from delivering goods and receiving raw materials.

I thank Elise for her efforts to lower the price of many necessities, including food and gas.

Donald Lavarge, Gansevoort

