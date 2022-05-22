Letter to the editor: Stefanik fights for veterans' needs

Editor:

As the boundaries of the 21st Congressional District have been redrawn, we are so fortunate that Congresswoman Elise Stefanik remains as our representative in Congress.

Especially for all who serve in uniform, their families and veterans of military service.

For those of us veterans who live in rural areas, Elise has been a champion for advocating and getting many of our needs met. She has worked feverishly across the aisle to reauthorize the continues funding for the "Highly Rural Veterans Transportation Grant Program."

Instead of the program that needs to be renewed every two years, Elise is fighting for that program to be permanently authorized.

Rep. Stefanik is also fully aware and advocating for having and improving easy access, for veterans in rural areas, to Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) care and benefits that they have rightly earned and deserve.

Working to meet the needs of our active-duty military, the National Guard, Reserves, their families and veterans is just one of Stefanik's many areas and efforts in serving the residents of our 21st Congressional District.

Thank you, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for your service.

Louis J. Leone, LTC, USA, Ret., Greenwich

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0