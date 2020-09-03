Letter to the editor: Stefanik feuding, not legislating

So it seems that our congresswomen is squandering her Harvard “halo” by fighting in the litter box with Ms. Cobb?

Perhaps less face time and survey-based marketing, and just one good solid idea to help out our country, like merge Amtrak with the post office? I think most cell-phoners would not mind paper documents one time a week. Just think of all the gas, wear and tear and wasted time delivering mostly junk mail. I saw a nonprofit meter imprint the other day that only paid 11 cents?