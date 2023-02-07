The one thing you can give and always keep is your word.

Elise Stefanik has always promised to hold Washington, D.C., accountable, and her appointment to the Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government will pave the way.

One would have to be abdicating their American position in the world for the past few years not to have a few questions on the inner workings of the federal government, which would flash in the news for nearly a moment, only then to be swept away by another circus.

We are "a government of the people, by the people, for the people," a phrase often blurred by many who confuse our constitutional republic with a democracy. As an American witnessing corrupt government policies, I am hopeful that accountability is coming to the American people.

Elise not only strongly represents the 21st Congressional District, she fearlessly represents every American.

Renee McEvilly,

Eagle Bridge