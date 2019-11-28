Editor:
Elise Stefanik really has no shame. She doesn't speak for everyone in this district — only the exact number of voters she feels the need to pander to. This president and his administration have done something clearly wrong that should make any American feel sickened by how much he cares about his own personal and political interests and how little he cares for the interests of the United States. But she doesn't care about that. She feels the need to keep harping on Hunter Biden, as though any testimony he gave could clear this whole thing up. Does she think Hunter Biden was the one who was holding up the aid and the meeting Ukraine so desperately needed? That would be laughable if it wasn't so obviously a deliberate attempt on her part to muddy the waters. On whose orders is she doing this? She should take her job seriously, ask relevant questions and represent all the people in her district. Because of this president and his dereliction of duty, no matter what the outcome of the impeachment process is, Vladimir Putin is very happy. Trump's "support" for Ukraine is now publicly revealed to be a sham, something which is absolutely not in the best interests of our country, Europe, or Ukraine, but also will erode the trust any other country has in our "support." And that suits Putin just fine. I am her constituent too, and I want a representative who will hold the president accountable, not one who will turn a blind eye.
Tanya Goldstein, West Hebron