Editor:
Rep. Elise Stefanik’s “Coffee with Your Congresswoman” shows how inept she is as a representative of the people in the 21st District! Throughout the meeting, she flipped back and forth on issues from health care to the war in Syria. Her loyalty to North Country folks is which way the wind blows. When questioned on health care and why she wants to take away the ACA, she responded, “I don’t like the way they did it!” This being said, she doesn’t have a plan of her own or any other person in her party. Again, pre-existing conditions are ruled out by her and she hangs her hat on President Trump, who has made promise after promise about giving us “the best health care plan we ever had!” Like Trump, Elise Stefanik shifts views faster than the speed of light. Lying seems to be contagious, as her stories look more like something Pinocchio would have said. Supporting our troops one minute and then giving in to Trump while our troops are put in jeopardy by his whims!
The North Country needs strong leadership from someone who doesn’t kowtow to party leaders! Tedra Cobb is that person and she has proved credentials of taking care of the people and not party leaders. Cobb’s career has been one of caring for the needs of everyone without regard to party affiliations. Serving St. Lawrence County, she showed this time and time again. I urge my fellow North Country voters to elect Tedra Cobb for the 21st District of Congress in 2020.
Gary Philip Guido, Ticonderoga