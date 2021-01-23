Letter to the editor: Stefanik ensured confidence in vote

Editor:

We would like to commend Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for her efforts to ensure a complete and accurate counting of electoral votes. Despite the chaos and violence taking place on Jan. 6, which Ms. Stefanik rightfully denounced, she insisted that a constitutionally fair and accurate counting of electoral votes take place.

It would’ve been easier for her to shirk her responsibilities as a member of Congress, but she insisted that the mandated democratic process be properly executed.

We should all be thankful for Ms. Stefanik’s due diligence on this very important matter. Because of her, we can all be confident of the election results.

David Buchyn, Wilton

Upstate Conservative Coalition

