Letter to the editor: Stefanik elected, editors weren't

Editor:

Good old Ken and Will, the partisan duo. Many people I know have stopped subscribing to the Post-Star because of their blatant left-wing positions.

They seem to print a lot about the “insurrection.” BTW no one has been charged with “insurrection.” They continue to print derogatory editorials of our overwhelmingly elected representative Elise Stefanik. Elise’s record is not hard-right as many portray. The reason is, she represents her district.

We are fortunate to have a great representative who has now achieved a coveted leadership role in Congress. She has been attacked as being an outsider and for her political work in the past.

Funny, I remember Kirsten Gillibrand deciding to run for NY-20, which included Glens Falls till 2013. Through her 2nd term, she had a 100% record with the NRA until her appointment as senator.

I don’t remember editorials complaining about her positions. No articles about her family connections with the Corning machine in Albany, her working for the Democrats at 10, stuffing envelopes, nothing about her defending big tobacco against their victims.