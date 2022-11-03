Letter to the editor: Stefanik earned her tattered reputation

What did the North Country do to end up represented by election denier Elise? Why are we being punished? Just like her grab 'em by the genitals idol, Elise seems perpetually allergic to the truth.

When you see Elise blatantly lie so often, how do you determine when she might actually be telling the truth?

Deadbeat Donald often confirms his racist and anti-Semitic feelings. Where does Elise stand on race and non-Christian religions? Why doesn’t she challenge her idol’s rants? MAGA got your tongue?

Elise claims to “back the blue.” Why doesn’t she back the Capitol police who were beaten by deadbeat Donald’s seditious mob? In reality, Elise backs the coup and the coup backs Elise.

Ken Tingley, former editor of The Post-Star, just shared a photo that Elise proudly posted to her Twitter account. In the photo, Elise is giddily smiling and pointing to a sign that said, “Foxtrot Juliet Bravo.”

For those of you who do not know the “secret MAGA handshake” it means "(expletive) Joe Biden." Way to go, Elise! I’m sure your child and the children who actually live in the 21st would be very proud of you.

Lyin’ Elise also proclaims she is fighting against inflation and high gas prices which she blames on duly elected President Biden. She knows full well this is a worldwide problem made much worse by deadbeat Donald’s buddies, Vlad the invader and Jamal Khashoggi’s butcher in Saudi Arabia. Why is lyin’ Elise silent on their efforts to jack up the world price of oil and gas?

Isn’t it just hilarious how Elise loves to wallow in the mud? Sorry, Elise. The mud and the stink can’t be washed away. You think you owned the libs? You deservedly own your own tattered and shattered reputation.

Al Muench, Chestertown