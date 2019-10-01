Editor:
On Thursday, Sept. 26 Rep. Elise Stefanik, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, questioned Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire. Elise's line of questioning had a theme of disputing the credibility of the whistleblower complaint, and nailing down Maguire to admit he did not know how thoroughly the claims had been investigated by the inspector general. As a member of House Intel, Elise not only has the responsibility but also the access to have read the whistleblower report, and thinks more research needs to be done. Fair enough.
What that line of questioning leads me to deduce is that Elise thinks there is not enough evidence to make an informed decision on the credibility of the report. Why then, after reading the complaint on the morning of Sept. 25, has Elise already taken a stand on her personal twitter feed at @EliseStefanik that states "I do not support impeachment of President Trump." What information does Elise have to exonerate the president and why has she not shared this information with the House Intel Committee to protect our nation?
You have free articles remaining.
So, Elise, having seriously questioned the credibility of the intelligence community she is supposed to protect, and having argued that there is not enough investigation of the details of the whistleblower complaint, has come out in complete opposition to impeachment, drawing a conclusion before the facts are in.
When there is a House vote for an impeachment inquiry, we should all be watching to see if Elise backs up her line of questioning with a vote to support the inquiry, so we have all the facts, so we don't rush to a decision to exonerate a president who has admitted to asking for a "favor" while withholding Ukrainian military aid approved by Congress.
Julie A. Wash, Saratoga Springs