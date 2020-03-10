Letter to the editor: Stefanik doing a great job

Editor:

I listened in on a Stefanik town hall phone call, Tuesday March 3. She did a wonderful job of letting those on the line know why she voted against some bills. It was normally an underlying attachment/rider to those bills that would have hurt us in the North Country. I thought of hanging up but it got interesting as the remaining hour produced questions affecting “everyone.” Some were state issues and although not within her control she explained each issue with knowledge and background. This revealed to me that she was in touch with our issues locally.

I lingered the hour waiting for her to stumble on an answer, it didn’t happen. The federal questions were tough ones and sometimes heart wrenching like the professional that obtained a great job out of college but still owed the same amount due to interest rates. Through each she remained a strong voice of reason with answers that were meaningful, and heart felt, showing she was aware and engaged. Even saying she would reach out after the call. At the end you could stay on the line and leave a message, I did.