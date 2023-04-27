Sunday's Post-Star features the American gun culture as front page material. Indeed it is. The shocking plethora of gunshot events, including the senseless death of a local young woman, demands action. Two articles discuss "red flag laws," the temporary removal of weapons from persons likely to use them to harm others. After Kaylin Gillis lost her life in the wrong gun owner's driveway, we Adirondackers must see that lately, nowhere is safe.

No surprise , though, that Elise Stefanik doesn't see it! Angling for a spot on the likely Trump ticket, she figures we hunters and home defenders will reject any gun safety regulations. It's time for us AND for Elise to wise up. We need to start voting for life over weapons of war in the hands of the irrational.