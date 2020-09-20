Letter to the editor: Stefanik doesn't represent us

Editor:

As a Republican, I cannot support Elise Stefanik in this election. My support goes wholeheartedly behind Tedra Cobb. Why? Because Stefanik supports Donald Trump, who, I feel, is a traitor to the people of this country because of his actions during the COVID pandemic.

He told us it would just go away, and tens of thousands of people died because of this who might otherwise have lived, had they listened to science. He later said he did this purposefully.

He does what is best for himself and for a handful of corporations and rich white men, as does Stefanik. She takes donations from the Koch Brothers, money that can be looked upon as bribes. Tedra Cobb does not take money from big corporations.

Tedra actually lives in this district and knows what the people need. Stefanik only recently bought property here. Before that, she used the address of her parents' summer home in Willsboro. That is not representation, in my book.

Tedra will fight for the environment, health care, and social security. Stefanik voted to allow midwestern polluters to relax their pollution standards, causing acid rain, which will decimate our Adirondack forests. She voted for a plan that actually took away health care for thousands of our district's residents.