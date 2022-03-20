Letter to the editor: Stefanik doesn't represent the 518

Editor:

I grew up at 526 Glen St., the daughter of Dr. Edward and Marie Farhart. My father was a well-respected dentist, and my mom, when not caring for her family, did a lot of volunteer work. My parents were staunch Republicans. So, when I learned Elise Stefanik was representing the 518, I was confused.

Ms. Stefanik does not represent any values that I grew up learning. Ms. Stefanik has called Liz Cheney a Pelosi “leftist.” That is like saying Mitt Romney is a “Jack” Mormon. Ms. Stefanik supports a man who has stated: Putin is a savvy genius who acquired an entire country, population 44.6 million humans, for $2.

Ms. Stefanik supports a man who was a Democrat before he figured out there was a segment of the U.S. population that felt misrepresented that he could prey on as a Republican. Ms. Stefanik supports a man who has stirred up more hate across our great nation then I have seen in my lifetime. The anti-Semitism is especially disturbing since while Trump was out playing golf our country was being run by his son-in-law Mr. Kushner, who is Jewish. Mr. Kushner was also a Democrat donating to Hillary Clinton.

Ms. Stefanik is not a North Country person. She grew up in Albany and strategically moved 11.7 miles across the 21st District southern border to start her path into national politics. Ms. Stefanik is a Trump puppet. I am sure puppetry has its perks.

My father had a “fall out” shelter built in our basement out of fear of Russian aggression. I now see he was ahead of his time. Her blaming Biden for the war illustrates a lack of historical knowledge.

This is not a “What Not” moment, this is a “No” to Stefanik moment.

Beth Farhart, Sonoma, California

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0