Letter to the editor: Stefanik doesn't inspire people

Editor:

I am old, but I can still write my feelings about what I feel is important to me. First, it is no surprise that Trump still keeps Stefanik in his life. I thought we were done with him, but I see he is still hanging in the limelight preparing to run again and making her his running mate. As they say “birds of a feather flock together,” and I say no way, please.

And as to the letter saying Stefanik inspired women, I say I am a woman and she has never inspired me in any way. I cringe every time I see her name. I have never voted for her and never will. I vote for whomever my heart says, and it is not her or Trump.

My beloved mother is the only woman who inspired me. She endured a lot in her life, and came out with her head held high, and I try to follow in her footsteps. As I approach my 93rd year on this Earth, I say God bless my America and my family.

Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls

