Why was Elisie elected? I’ll bet most of those who sadly voted for her expected her to represent them. Instead she worships at the alter of Deadbeat Donald.

Though she promised to not run for a fifth term, Elisie wants you to re-elect her to Congress. Well, what has she done for you?

Guns on the street? The more the merrier. Who cares about the innocent bodies piling up? Not Elisie.

You pay your taxes, but Elisie wants to hamstring the IRS so Deadbeat Donald and his ilk can more easily cheat on their taxes. She and her rich friends have lots of ways to avoid taxes. You? Not so much.

Elisie hates efforts to keep you from dying from COVID. More than a million dead in the U.S., mostly people 65 and older. Why didn’t she care about them?

Elisie doesn’t want women to control their own bodies. She also claims to support the military, yet she wants to penalize military women who seek medical care but happen to be stationed in red states. She’s OK with Deadbeat Donald preying on women’s bodies. “If you’re a star they let you do it.” Shameful!

Elisie derides Bidenomics, which saved the country from Deadbeat Donald’s disastrous policies ... the ones she still loves.

With a government shutdown looming, her cohort skipped town for another long vacation.

Exercising her constitutional right to lie, Elisie recently said, “Today is yet another dark day in America as Joe Biden continues to weaponize his corrupt Department of Justice against his leading political opponent (Deadbeat Donald)” and “(Deadbeat Donald) had every right under the First Amendment to correctly raise concerns about election integrity in 2020.” Baloney! Elisie has a right to lie, but we have a right to call her out.

How stupid does she think we are?

Al Muench

Bluffton, SC