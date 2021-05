Elise Stefanik loves to “Back the Blue,” unless the “Blue” are Capitol Police killed or injured by Trumpian “tourists” during the Jan. 6 Insurrection.

Elise Stefanik also loves to wave a flag. Recently she updated her Pledge of Allegiance — "I pledge allegiance to the flag of Donald J. Trump, Esq., and to the cult for which he stands, one organization under Mammon, unredeemable, with advancement and favors for me."