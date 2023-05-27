Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

“Unfortunately, the Far Left Democrats in Albany, Washington, and across the country often take our law enforcement for granted.” That was written by Rep. Stefanik in case “Far Left Democrats” didn’t give it away.

Stefanik is part of the (Rep. Jim) Jordan committee, which is weaponized against the FBI, who apparently don’t count as law enforcement. Last week, they brought in a couple of disgruntled former employees of that agency whom they insist on falsely labeling whistleblowers. They were let go from the FBI because they were running interference for Jan 6 domestic terrorists.

Donald Trump has been promising pardons for many convicted of crimes on that day. Democrats and Normal Republicans support charging those who assault police, sentencing them if guilty and making them finish their sentences. MAGA Republicans seem good with the pardons. Extremism and assaulting police in the defense of Trump is no vice.

I’d love to hear the case for Stefanik’s endorsement of Trump following the midterms. Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson, Mike Pence, Chris Christie, Brian Kemp, Glenn Youngkin and Chris Sununu are all successful governors and are either running or considering running. None of them have spent two and a half years falsely asserting they won an election or are accused of numerous crimes or would attempt to become president for life.

Stefanik has proclaimed herself Ultra MAGA, so it’s not a slur when I call her a MAGA Republican, as is a vast majority of the Republican Congress. Former Reps. Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and John Katko are Normal Republicans. It’s unfortunate for the Republican Party that the number of Normies is about the same as the number of Far Left Democrats in existence. It’s fortunate for the country, though, that there are so many Normal Democrats to provide adult supervision.

Kevin Robbins,

Fort Edward