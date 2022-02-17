Letter to the editor: Stefanik does not speak for me

Editor:

This week’s newsletter from Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who serves NY District 21, my district, omitted, in my opinion, the most significant action the congresswoman took this past week.

Stefanik missed the news that the Republican Party on Friday, Feb. 4, officially declared the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and events that led to it, "legitimate political discourse."

Also, at a news conference, on Feb. 4, Stefanik was asked by a reporter, "As a member of leadership yourself, what is your reaction to those censures of Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney? My congresswoman responded, “The RNC has every right to take any action. And the position that I have is that you’re ultimately held accountable to voters in your district. Voters who you represent. And we’re going to hear the feedback and the views of voters pretty quickly here this year.”

According to a statement Stefanik released on the anniversary of the attack, “I strongly and clearly condemned the violence and destruction that occurred at the U.S. Capitol." Yet, she has not supported the congressional bipartisan committee investigating.

Well, I am a voter, and here is my feedback. You do not speak for me. You have continued to spread lies about the legitimacy of a certified election as a leader in the Republican Party. Congresswoman, you should be ashamed of yourself for spreading falsehoods. You should uphold our constitution and keep our democracy growing, not be a cog in destroying it.

Michelle Zelkowitz, Elizabethtown

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0