Letter to the editor: Stefanik does not need to look far

Editor:

(in response to Elise “rooting out racism”)

Racism Ode for Elise

Shall I compare thee to a racist Trump?

Thou art more cunning and more duplicitous

Tear gas doth shake the First Amendment

And summer’s lease leads to fall’s election.

Sometimes too hot the words of Trump burn,

And often singe the skin already darkened;

And every slur and taunt grabs at hearts,

Already hurt, by history’s sordid slavery;

But you, Elise, fundraise to it all,

And gather donations rife with bigotry.

What legacy thou leaves by crouching in this night,

Who is the SOB, the thug, to whom you join?

So long as men can breathe, or eyes can see,

So long lives this, I do not vote for thee.

Julie Wash, Saratoga Springs

